EXL Named A Leader In 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Generative AI Services Global Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that it has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider LensGenerative AI (GenAI) Services – Large and Midsize Global 2025 report.

The report evaluates GenAI service providers in two categories: Strategy and Consulting and Development and Deployment Services. EXL was named a Leader in both Midsize categories for the second consecutive year, recognized for its ability to help enterprise leaders make informed buying decisions and maximize their technological investments. ISG analysts cited EXL's deep vertical domain expertise, governance-based consulting, and partner-led transformation as key differentiators. The study further highlights how the EXLerate.ai platform enables consultants to simulate agent workflows and validate architecture early in the engagement cycle. EXL's GenAI stack supports cross-LLM optimization and production-ready agents across industries, powered by reusable components and deep hyperscaler alignment.

“As GenAI evolves from isolated use cases to reimagined workflows, companies need partners who understand data, can engineer end-to-end AI ecosystems, and have deep knowledge of how to enhance business outcomes through AI,” said Anand "Andy" Logani, EXL's executive vice president and chief digital and AI officer.“We are honored to receive this recognition from ISG as we continue helping clients propel their business transformation with AI.”

“EXL brings structured depth to GenAI consulting by linking domain strategy, partner-led GTM approaches and governance advisory with vertical assessments that evolve into agentic designs, enabling operationally aligned and delivery-ready transformation strategies,” said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, assistant director and principal analyst at ISG.“EXL demonstrates strong GenAI deployment maturity with a modular agent orchestration platform, fine-tuned domain LLMs and a security-first governance stack that supports enterprise-grade AI system development and operationalization.”

ISG Provider Lens® is a practitioner-led service provider comparison powered by ISG's advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG's Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing, and customer interviews.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 63,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit

