U.S. Government Shutdown Nears Record Length
(MENAFN) The U.S. government shutdown is on track to become the longest in history this week. As it reaches its 34th day on Monday, it is just one day short of surpassing the 35-day record set during the 2018-2019 closure under President Donald Trump's initial administration.
Trump, showing no indication of compromise, declared he "won't be extorted" by Democrats to prolong subsidies for the expiring Affordable Care Act before agreeing to reopen the government.
"It's going to get solved. Eventually, they're going to have to vote," Trump stated in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday. "And if they don't vote, it's their problem."
The shutdown, which commenced on Oct. 1 due to Democrats and Republicans failing to reach a consensus on a funding bill, has led to widespread disruptions.
Thousands of federal employees, including air traffic controllers, are expected to miss further paychecks.
According to Airlines for America, a trade group representing major U.S. airlines, more than 3.2 million travelers have faced flight delays or cancellations caused by air traffic controller shortages since the shutdown began, a news agency reported.
The closure has compelled 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers to continue working without pay, while also disrupting tens of thousands of flights, the news agency added.
