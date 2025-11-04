Virat Kohli Birthday: Net Worth, Assets, Lifestyle Of Cricket Legend

Virat Kohli Birthday: Cricket legend Virat Kohli is turning 37 on November 5th. Born in Delhi, Virat started playing International Cricket at the age of 19 in 2008. Let's take a look at his net worth, assets, lifestyle

Virat Kohli, one of the world's greatest cricketers, has built an empire that extends far beyond the cricket field. With smart investments, global brand deals, and business ventures, his net worth now exceeds ₹1,050 crore.

Virat Kohli's on-field earnings form a major part of his fortune. As part of the BCCI's A+ central contract, he earns ₹7 crore annually, with additional match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I. His IPL journey has been equally lucrative - from earning ₹12 crore in 2008 to ₹21 crore in 2025, taking his total IPL income to around ₹212.44 crore. In 2024, Kohli also earned substantial bonuses and prize money after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a playoff finish.

Off the field, Kohli's brand value rivals that of international sports icons. He endorses over 30 top brands, including MRF, Puma, Audi, Nestlé, Myntra, Tissot, and Pepsi. His ₹100 crore bat deal with MRF and ₹110 crore partnership with Puma are among the most lucrative in Indian sports history. Kohli reportedly charges around ₹7.5–₹10 crore per advertisement campaign and continues to be one of India's most trusted celebrity endorsers.

Kohli's business acumen is as sharp as his batting. He co-owns One8 with Puma - a lifestyle brand that spans apparel, footwear, fragrances, and café chains under One8 Commune. He is also the co-founder of WROGN, a youth fashion brand, and has invested ₹90 crore in Chisel Fitness gyms. Kohli's restaurant Nueva in New Delhi adds to his premium ventures. His investments in startups like Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee, Digit Insurance, and Sport Convo reflect his forward-looking approach.

The Kohli-Sharma couple leads an enviable lifestyle. Their ₹80 crore Gurgaon mansion features a private art gallery, pool, and bar, while their sea-facing Mumbai home, worth ₹34 crore, defines luxury living. Kohli's garage is a collector's dream - housing Audi R8 LMX, Bentley Continental GT, and Mercedes GLS. Beyond lifestyle, Kohli owns stakes in sports teams such as FC Goa (ISL), UAE Royals (Tennis), and Bengaluru Yodhas (Pro Wrestling), underlining his passion for sport beyond cricket.

Virat Kohli's ₹1,050 crore fortune - combined with Anushka Sharma's ₹255 crore - makes them one of India's wealthiest celebrity couples. His journey from Delhi's local grounds to global stardom shows that he's not just a cricketing icon, but a brand and business visionary shaping India's sporting economy.