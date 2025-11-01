Farah Khan Wishes For Shah Rukh Khan To 'Rule For Another 100 Years' On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his milestone 60th birthday on Sunday, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has a very special wish for King Khan.

The 'Main Hoon Na' maker took to her official Insta handle and penned, "Happy birthday KING @iamsrk.. rule for another 100 years (Thumbs up and red heart emoji) (sic)."

Farah also treated the netizens with two lovely photos with SRK. The 'Om Shanti Om' maker can be seen kissing Shah Rukh on the cheek in the first photo and hugging him in the other one.

Both Farah and SRK were seen flaunting their casual avatars. SRK oozed charm in a grey T-shirt and matching trousers. He completed his outfit with a white beanie. Accompanying him, Farah posed in a pink top, along with black trousers.

These pictures dropped by Farah on social media are most likely from Shah Rukh's intimate birthday bash attended by close friends and family at his Alibaug residence.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra also used social media to wish King Khan in the following words, "TheoneandOnly @iamsrk (sparkling heart and glowing star emojis)Happy Birthday best of wishes for you always from your PRE Birthday today to your Big Birthday Tomorrow (sparkling heart emoji).., most stylish and the fittest and the Best everywhere.. from the 90s to know you are the same person always... admiration and love always (sparkling heart emoji) (sic)."

Additionally, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, took to her X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle and posted a heartfelt wish for Shah Rukh.

“A Very Happy Birthday to my brother Shah Rukh Khan! May you continue to enrich Indian cinema with your remarkable talent and charisma. @iamsrk (sic),” the CM penned.

Work-wise, Shah Rukh will next be seen leading Siddharth Anand's "King". He will work with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in his next.