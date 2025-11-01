Syrskyi: Operation Underway To Destroy And Push Enemy Forces Out Of Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi reported this on Facebook.

"Back on the front line. I worked with corps and military units in the Pokrovsk sector, where the situation is currently the most difficult. I listened to reports from field commanders about the current situation and their operational needs," Syrskyi said.

According to him, in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration, Ukrainian forces are holding back pressure from a large enemy grouping that continues attempts to infiltrate residential areas and cut supply routes.

"However, there is no encirclement or blockade of the cities. We are doing everything necessary to maintain logistics," Syrskyi said.

CinC Syrskyi dismisses Russian claims of encirclement in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk

He noted that a comprehensive operation was ongoing to destroy and drive Russian forces out of Pokrovsk.

"The main burden lies on the shoulders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly drone operators and assault units. At my direction, joint teams from the Special Operations Forces, Military Law Enforcement Service, Security Service of Ukraine, and other Ukrainian Defense Forces units, including the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, are also operating in the city," Syrskyi said.

He added that the enemy in Pokrovsk "is paying the highest price for attempting to fulfill the Kremlin dictator's orders to occupy Ukraine's Donbas."

"We continue to liberate and clear territory on the Dobropillia salient. We are holding Pokrovsk. We are holding Myrnohrad. Once again, I stress that in the current difficult conditions, effective coordination among units and synchronized execution of assigned missions are critically important. The defense of the agglomeration will be reinforced with additional units, weapons, equipment, including drone systems and UAV assets," Syrskyi concluded.

He expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers, sergeants, and officers "who are destroying the enemy and holding the line."

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Facebook