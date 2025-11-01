FIFA's Director Of Refereeing Praises QSL's Introduction Of Referee Decision Announcement System During Matches

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: FIFA's Director of Refereeing Massimo Busacca praised the Doha Bank Stars League for introducing public announcements of referee decisions during matches upon conducting VAR (Video Assistant Referee) reviews.

The Qatar Stars League is Asia's first league to do so, starting Week 9 of this season.

During his visit to Doha to attend the inauguration of the Referee Workshop for the U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, Busacca made sure to attend a number of Week 9 matches.

In a statement on Saturday, Busacca said that the announcement of referee decisions in recent matches has been carried out with confidence and high professionalism.

FIFA's Director of Refereeing added that the technology was used three times during the Al Sadd vs. Al Rayyan match, each time providing fans and spectators with a clear and straightforward explanation of referee decisions, something that enhances transparency and communication between the referee and the audience.

Busacca also noted that the Qatar Football Association's (QFA) Referees Committee, chaired by Hani Ballan, is doing an excellent job in preparing referees on all aspects and keeping them up to date with the latest officiating developments.

What he witnessed in the league's matches clearly reflects leadership in adopting the latest refereeing methods and technologies, Busacca continued, saying that the seamless use of this system demonstrates Qatar's commitment to developing football, not only technically but also by improving fan engagement and strengthening confidence in refereeing decisions.

FIFA's Director of Refereeing said that QFA's Referees Committee's work for the Qatar Stars League could serve as a model for many tournaments globally, expressing FIFA's appreciation of this initiative, adding that it is closely following the remarkable progress being made.