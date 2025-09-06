Lunar Eclipse In Bengaluru Today: Timing, When And Where To Watch
The celestial show begins at 8:57 pm IST, when the partial phase of the eclipse starts. The highlight of the night-the total eclipse phase-will run from 11:00 pm to 12:22 am IST on September 8, when the Moon transforms into a striking crimson orb in the night sky.
Bengaluru is among the cities where residents can enjoy a clear view, but the timing of the total phase-between 11:00 pm and 12:22 am IST-remains nearly the same across the country.
Although city skies will reveal the Blood Moon, heading to less polluted and darker areas makes the event even more breathtaking. Low light interference allows the Moon's red hues to appear sharper and richer, while stargazers may also spot constellations, planets, and countless stars in the background. For photographers, these settings offer the best chance to capture stunning shots.
One of the top choices is Coorg, with its rolling hills and lush greenery. The serene environment, free from heavy city lights, enhances the overall viewing experience, letting sky lovers fully immerse themselves in the event. High-altitude and clear-sky regions across Karnataka also promise more dramatic views.
To make the most of the night, consider carrying binoculars or a telescope for close-up views of the Moon. Photographers should bring a camera with a tripod to capture each stage of the eclipse. Comfortable seating, warm clothes, food, and water will ensure a relaxed outing. For real-time tracking of the Moon's position, apps such as Stellarium or SkySafari are handy companions.
