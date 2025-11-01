O'brien Dynasty Shines: Record Wins At Breeders' Cup 2025

Irish racing's first family, Aidan and Donnacha O'Brien, stole the spotlight on Friday's opening day of the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar, California, while Dubai-owned powerhouse Godolphin endured a luckless start but remains poised for a strong Saturday performance.

Now in its 42nd year, the Breeders' Cup is one of the sport's most prestigious global events, attracting elite Thoroughbreds, trainers, and jockeys from the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East. Winning a Breeders' Cup race is widely regarded as the pinnacle of international racing and can have a major impact on Thoroughbred breeding.

Aidan O'Brien, already a turf legend, cemented his status further by surpassing American great D. Wayne Lukas with a record-breaking 21st Breeders' Cup victory when Ireland-bred Gstaad powered to victory in the $1 million Juvenile Turf.

Family success continued shortly after as Aidan's son, Donnacha O'Brien, Classic-winning jockey turned Group 1-winning trainer, claimed his first Breeders' Cup triumph. Donnacha's filly, Balantina, produced a thrilling late burst under five-time British champion jockey Oisin Murphy to win the $1 million Juvenile Fillies by 11⁄4 lengths, symbolizing a passing of the torch within the O'Brien dynasty.

Friday's marquee race, the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile, saw Ted Noffey live up to expectations, winning by a length under veteran jockey John Velazquez. This marked Velazquez's 22nd Breeders' Cup victory, second only to Mike Smith, who has 27 wins at the festival. Trained by Todd Pletcher, one of American racing's modern masters, Ted Noffey now heads into winter as the early favorite for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

For Godolphin, Friday offered disappointment as Infinite Sky, trained by two-time Eclipse Award-winning Brad Cox and ridden by world-class French jockey Flavien Prat, finished sixth in the Juvenile Fillies Turf. Nevertheless, the stable remains well-represented for Saturday's card with five strong contenders.

Godolphin's star aims high

All eyes will be on Rebel's Romance (IRE), aiming to make history by claiming a third consecutive victory in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1) for trainer Charlie Appleby and two-time British champion jockey William Buick. Saturday's action concludes with nine championship races, culminating in the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic, where the world's top horses will vie for racing immortality.

In a blow to this year's Classic, Kentucky Derby champion Sovereignty was withdrawn earlier in the week after developing a fever, denying fans the chance to see America's top three-year-old take on the world's best at Del Mar. Trainer Bill Mott confirmed the news to the Daily Racing Form.

“It's a real shame for the race and for the sport,” said Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, a five-time Classic winner.“Whenever a great horse can't compete as planned, it's disappointing. Thankfully, the horse will be fine, but the timing couldn't be worse.”

Bailey won the Dubai World Cup four times, including the inaugural running in 1996 aboard Cigar.

Meanwhile, Godolphin's top three-year-olds, Tentyris and Observer, demonstrated their class at Flemington on Saturday, each capturing Group 1 honours and reinforcing their status among this season's elite colts.