Deadly Landslide Claims 13 Lives In Western Kenya

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nairobi: Kenyan authorities revealed Saturday that 13 people have died following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the western region of the country.

Peter Mulinge, Police Commander of Elgeyo Marakwet County in western Kenya, stated that 19 individuals have been rescued, while an unknown number remain missing in the Rift Valley area.

Kenya's Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed in a statement that military and police helicopters have been deployed to assist in the ongoing rescue operations.

Kenya has witnessed numerous landslides and flash floods in recent years, resulting in hundreds of fatalities. Scientists attribute these increasingly extreme weather events to climate change.

Meanwhile, neighboring eastern Uganda experienced similar devastation last week, with landslides claiming the lives of at least 13 people.