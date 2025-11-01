India And GSA Launch Chip Ecosystem Alliance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bengaluru is set to become a linchpin in global chip manufacturing as the India Cellular and Electronics Association and the Global Semiconductor Alliance formally announced a strategic alliance aimed at deepening the country's role in global semiconductor value chains. The agreement, unveiled at a joint press conference co-organised with the India Semiconductor Leadership Roundtable, marks a significant push to integrate local design, manufacturing and packaging capabilities with global technology networks.

ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo described the industry as standing at“an inflection point” and said the partnership with the GSA represented“a strategic step towards positioning India as a vital node in global semiconductor value chains, where design, manufacturing and innovation converge.” Meanwhile, GSA chief executive Jodi Shelton noted the collaboration with ICEA and the India Semiconductor Mission reflected“a shared commitment to connect India's dynamic innovation with the global semiconductor ecosystem.” Under the terms of the alliance, the two bodies will co-host the India Semiconductor Leadership Summit in 2026, providing a forum where global fabless firms, design innovators and equipment suppliers will engage with emerging Indian fab and OSAT capacity.

The partnership is underpinned by India's policy drive under the ISM. The government has approved an outlay of ₹76,000 crore to build semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystems, and around ten projects with investment commitments of nearly ₹1.6 lakh crore have already been sanctioned. The alliance signals a concerted push not only to attract foreign capital but also to nurture domestic design champions and bridge the gap between India's expanding electronics ecosystem and global supply chains.

Industry analysts highlight India's strengths: a growing engineering talent pool, improving infrastructure and a policy regime increasingly supportive of semiconductor manufacturing. ICEA points to electronics output in India having reached USD 150 billion, with exports expected to surpass USD 50 billion. The doubling of the Electronic Component Manufacturing Scheme budget underscores the emphasis on scaling manufacturing capacity.

Nevertheless, challenges remain. Global semiconductor value chains remain highly concentrated, especially in fabrication and advanced node manufacturing. To catch up, India will need to address constraints including high capital intensity, access to specialised equipment, materials, technology transfer regimes and workforce readiness for advanced manufacturing operations. There is also the task of aligning timelines: large-scale chip fabrication plants typically take multiple years to commission and ramp. The broader global context matters too - recent supply-chain disruptions, geostrategic tensions and export controls complicate efforts for any aspiring hub.

Despite these hurdles, the ICEA-GSA partnership reflects a strategic recognition that design capabilities, ecosystem linkages, and global connectivity will matter as much as fabrication. By positioning India as a design-to-manufacturing platform and emphasising cross-border collaboration, the alliance aims to raise the country's profile in the semiconductor supply chain beyond simply being a site for assembly. Industry figures emphasise this direction: Dr Randhir Thakur, chair of ICEA's Semiconductor Leadership Forum and managing director & chief executive of Tata Electronics, described the partnership as poised to bring“the global and Indian semiconductor ecosystems closer, delivering unique value to customers, design companies, manufacturers and suppliers.”

On the global front, the GSA brings nearly three decades of experience connecting semiconductor leaders worldwide; its network includes chip-design firms, fabs, equipment vendors and global platforms like Google, Amazon and Tesla. Shelton remarked that the aim is for India to become a site where global design houses can work, test and scale-and thereby feed into the broader manufacturing and packaging ecosystem. GSA's commitment to including India in its annual global executive events underscores the intent to shine a spotlight on India's semiconductor ambitions.

