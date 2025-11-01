Indianetherlands 8Th Joint Working Group Meet Explores Deeper Collaboration In Agriculture
The talks were co-chaired by Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary (Horticulture), Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, and Guido Landheer, Netherlands' Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.
Both sides reviewed priorities, sectoral challenges and ongoing initiatives in agriculture, highlighting the role of the JWG in strengthening the longstanding partnership.
The discussions underscored the impact of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) set up under bilateral collaboration, which have demonstrated advanced technologies, supported production of high-quality planting material and seeds, and trained thousands of farmers.
The meeting also assessed progress in key areas of cooperation and explored new opportunities, including phytosanitary systems, seed development, animal husbandry and dairy, food processing, food safety, circular agriculture, greenhouse and naturally ventilated polyhouse technologies, innovation and knowledge-sharing.
Both delegations welcomed the productive discussions and committed to further strengthening cooperation in agriculture and related sectors.
(KNN Bureau)
