Meghalaya: Foundation Stone Laid For Integrated Development Of Sohra Tourism Circuit

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, along with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Development of Sohra Tourism Circuit at Sohra, aimed at boosting tourism infrastructure in the picturesque hill state.

An official of the Meghalaya Tourism Department said that the project, worth over Rs 300 crore, is being funded under the PM-DevINE (Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region), a Central sector scheme launched in the Union Budget 2022-23 to accelerate the development of the eight Northeastern states.

The official said that the project seeks to strengthen tourism infrastructure, promote sustainable livelihood opportunities, and preserve Sohra's unique cultural and natural heritage.

“The project will enhance visitor facilities, promote eco-friendly tourism, and create employment avenues for local communities, ensuring that the benefits of tourism growth are inclusive and sustainable,” the official added.

The event was organised by the Meghalaya Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ministry of DoNER.

The official further said that the initiative signifies the Union government's continued commitment to unlocking the tourism and livelihood potential of the Northeastern region.

As part of the foundation stone-laying ceremony, the dignitaries visited stalls showcasing local crafts and enterprises, and interacted with entrepreneurs, artisans, and tourism stakeholders, reinforcing the government's focus on community-led tourism development.

Located in the East Khasi Hills district, Sohra (Cherrapunji), about 54 km from Shillong, is known as one of the wettest places on Earth. The region is home to the famous double-decker and single-decker living root bridges, magnificent natural wonders shrouded in mist and folklore.

Before the ceremony, the DoNER Minister trekked to the iconic living root bridge in the East Khasi Hills. Taking to his official X account, Scindia wrote:“A two-hour long hike through Rangthylliang, the world's longest living root bridge spanning over 50m, felt like being cradled by Mother Nature herself. There was something deeply grounding about walking on roots that have grown strong over centuries. It reminded me that just as she gives us a firm footing, it's on us to protect her in return and to nurture what nurtures us. A quiet moment, a lasting lesson. I bow my head in reverence to Mother Nature's eternal grace and wisdom.”

The living root bridges of Meghalaya are an enigma, an integral part of traditional Khasi life, dating back to a time when trekking through dense forests and crossing fast-flowing rivers was part of everyday existence. Surrounded by lush green landscapes and cascading waterfalls, Sohra also offers caving and zip-lining adventures near Mawkdok, making it a multifaceted destination for nature and adventure lovers.

Scindia will continue his visit on Sunday with a trip to the Mawmluh Cave, known globally for its geo-tourism significance. Later in the day, the Union Minister will visit Guwahati, where he is scheduled to inaugurate several key projects and visit the IIT Guwahati campus.