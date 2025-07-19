Bilal Lone: 'I'm Here To Uphold My Father's True Legacy'
Lone's comments in an interview to PTI are seen as a veiled critique of his brother, Handwara MLA Sajad Lone, who has been in mainstream politics for years. Bilal Lone said that he and his brother have been on“different political paths since 2002”.
Wishing Sajad Lone all the best in his future endeavours, Bilal Lone sought to convey a clear message to him, saying,“Please do politics on your own strength and not exploit the ideology” of their late father.
He said the senior Lone stood for“non-violence” and the“dignity of his people” and that these principles will remain at the core of his own politics.
He said the People's Conference, the party founded by his father,“died on 21 May 2002” - the day of his father was assassinated at Eidgah, Srinagar.Read Also Bilal Lone Dumps Hurriyat, Joins Mainstream; Says It's Time to Move On
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment