Bilal Lone: 'I'm Here To Uphold My Father's True Legacy'

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Bilal Gani Lone, who joined mainstream politics today said his primary motivation is to correctly represent the“true legacy” of his late father, Abdul Gani Lone, which he claims has been misrepresented even“within the family”.

Lone's comments in an interview to PTI are seen as a veiled critique of his brother, Handwara MLA Sajad Lone, who has been in mainstream politics for years. Bilal Lone said that he and his brother have been on“different political paths since 2002”.

Wishing Sajad Lone all the best in his future endeavours, Bilal Lone sought to convey a clear message to him, saying,“Please do politics on your own strength and not exploit the ideology” of their late father.

He said the senior Lone stood for“non-violence” and the“dignity of his people” and that these principles will remain at the core of his own politics.

He said the People's Conference, the party founded by his father,“died on 21 May 2002” - the day of his father was assassinated at Eidgah, Srinagar.

