SOCAR President Meets With ITOCHU Corporation's Chief Operating Officer (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Chairman of the Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Committee and Chief Operating Officer of ITOCHU Corporation Tetsuya Yamada noted that mutually beneficial cooperation ties between Azerbaijan and Japan are taking off and that productive discussions have sparked the growth of relations, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The sides expressed significant appreciation for the 12th collaborative assembly of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, convened in Tokyo in September of the current year.

Throughout the dialogue, perspectives were articulated regarding initiatives executed through the collaborative engagement of SOCAR and ITOCHU Corporation, alongside potential synergies in diverse domains within the energy sector.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding hydrocarbon extraction and logistics, energy frameworks, the implementation of cutting-edge technologies within the sector, and various other pertinent matters of shared concern.