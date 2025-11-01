403
EU Calls on Poland, Hungary, Slovakia to Lift Ukraine Import Bans
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Friday demanded Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia terminate their unilateral prohibitions on Ukrainian agricultural imports, cautioning that such measures breach EU trade regulations.
Speaking at the Commission's midday press briefing, spokesperson Olof Gill said the upgraded EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA), which entered into force this week, provides a fair balance between supporting Ukraine's economy and protecting the EU's sensitive agricultural sectors.
"We believe that the upgraded DCFTA strikes the right balance between offering the vital economic lifeline of good trading conditions to Ukraine and, on the other hand, offering robust and appropriate protections to our sensitive economic sectors here in the EU, notably certain agri-food sectors," Gill told reporters in Brussels.
"Given that we believe this balance has been appropriately struck, we do not believe there is any justification to prolong the export bans in the member states you mentioned," he added.
Gill announced the Commission will initiate direct negotiations with Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia "with a view to getting them to remove those bans," emphasizing that this will be the EU's "first priority."
He added that the Commission will "consider all other options only when those talks don't lead to a desired conclusion."
Multiple EU member states, including Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, have implemented national restrictions on Ukrainian grain and other food product imports, expressing concerns about adverse effects on domestic farmers. The European Commission has consistently stated such unilateral actions undermine the bloc's unified trade policy.
The enhanced DCFTA framework, which became operational this week, represents Brussels' latest effort to balance economic support for war-torn Ukraine while addressing Eastern European agricultural sector anxieties. The upcoming negotiations will test whether diplomatic engagement can resolve the trade standoff before the Commission pursues enforcement measures.
