Jordan Rises In Global AI Adoption, Driving Workforce Transformation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - Jordan has surged to third place in the Arab world and 29th globally in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption index among the working-age population, underscoring a growing national awareness of digital transformation and AI integration across both individual and institutional levels.Experts in the IT sector told Petra that this achievement reflects more than just a technological milestone; it signals a cultural shift in Jordan's workforce, with AI increasingly embedded into daily business operations, education, and decision-making.According to the Microsoft-backed AI Economics Institute report, Jordan scored 25.4% in AI penetration among its workforce. Industry representatives attribute the advancement to a combination of robust digital infrastructure, widespread internet access, cloud services expansion, government-backed digital initiatives, and a tech-savvy young population engaged in programming, data management, and innovation.Haitham Al-Rawajbeh, representing the ICT sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, said, "Jordan's position reflects national efforts in digital education, vocational training, and tech entrepreneurship. Investments in infrastructure and targeted programs have elevated practical AI adoption in organizations."Al-Rawajbeh emphasized the need for continuous upskilling in advanced digital competencies, regulatory frameworks balancing innovation with privacy and cybersecurity, and boosting R&D investment. He also highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration to expand AI applications across government, education, healthcare, and economic sectors.Strategic tech consultant Eng. Hani Al-Battash added that Jordan's progress signals a genuine digital transformation in workforce behavior. "AI is no longer confined to specialists; it is being leveraged by citizens, employees, and students alike in learning, production, and decision-making," he said. Al-Battash noted that this shift from "adopting technology" to "integrating technology productively" marks a key step toward building a knowledge-based smart economy.Key drivers behind Jordan's AI adoption include government digital services such as the "Sanad" platform, AI education in universities, digital literacy programs, media engagement fostering curiosity and experimentation, and strong technical infrastructure including high-speed internet and cloud computing services.Al-Battash urged Jordan to consolidate this achievement through a national AI program focused on education, incubators for software and regional AI models, and embedding AI in policymaking and government operations.Shahada Al-Quraini, associate professor at the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence at Al-Balqa Applied University, pointed to a strong digital backbone, logistics support, increased education and training investments, and qualified human capital as central to Jordan's AI leap. He stressed the need for continued investment, research, and ethical and societal oversight to sustain progress.Corporate communications and AI adoption expert Ibrahim Al-Hindi said Jordan's advancement signals readiness to compete in the global innovation and digital transformation race.He emphasized that AI must evolve from an individual tool to an institutional capability, with three main pillars: infrastructure, workforce training, and practical applications across production and service sectors."AI is no longer optional or experimental," Al-Hindi said. "It defines organizational competitiveness and operational resilience. From precise customer targeting and automated customer service to streamlined operational workflows and data-driven decision-making, AI is transforming how organizations perform."He added that organizations leveraging AI as a partner rather than a replacement for human talent will gain a strategic advantage, freeing employees from routine tasks to focus on creative and high-value work. The challenge, he noted, lies not in access to technology but in smart implementation and workforce readiness to turn AI tools into measurable productivity and growth outcomes.Al-Hindi concluded that moving from "technology consumption" to local solution creation will grant Jordanian companies a sustainable competitive edge in the region.