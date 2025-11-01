403
Fidan get toghter with Montenegrin Counterpart
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic on Friday in Istanbul to discuss measures ensuring the safety and rights of Turkish nationals, according to diplomatic sources.
Fidan emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and fostering friendship between the two countries.
The talks come in the wake of reports from Montenegrin media alleging a knife attack in Podgorica involving Turkish citizens. Following the incident, Montenegro’s Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced on X that visa-free travel for Turkish nationals would be temporarily suspended.
On Friday, the Podgorica High Court clarified that two individuals detained in connection with the alleged knife attack had no involvement in the incident and were subsequently released.
Earlier, on October 27, Fidan conveyed Türkiye’s expectations regarding the protection of its citizens in Montenegro during separate calls with Prime Minister Spajic and President Jakov Milatovic.
