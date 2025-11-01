AFC President Confident In Qatar's Ability To Deliver Exceptional U-17 World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa expressed his confidence in Qatar's ability to host an exceptional edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, set to kick off in Doha on Monday.

The AFC President affirmed that Qatar is a global leader in organizing major football tournaments, having proven its distinguished status through the successful hosting of major sporting events.

He emphasized that the entire continent of Asia stands united behind Doha with great pride and trust in its capability to deliver another outstanding tournament.

The AFC President noted that the upcoming edition of the U-17 World Cup, featuring 48 national teams, marks a historic milestone in the journey of youth football worldwide and a pivotal moment that will reshape the future of global youth football for generations to come.

He extended his gratitude to Qatar for embodying the AFC's aspirations and its vision to provide rising stars with a world-class platform to showcase their talents.

He also wished success to all participating Asian teams and referees, hoping they will contribute to a competitive tournament filled with fair play in the weeks ahead.

The AFC President reiterated his strong belief in the ability of Asian teams to deliver commendable performances in the tournament, expressing his hope that this edition of the U-17 World Cup will serve as a renewed opportunity to highlight the continuous progress of Asian football and reinforce its strong presence on the global stage.

