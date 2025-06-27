5 Top Prospects To Watch In The 2026 NBA Draft Class

The 2026 NBA Draft already has scouts buzzing. From a McDonald's co-MVP to future ACC stars, here are the names you need to know early.

Joining his twin Cayden, Boozer already has national and state titles under his belt. His all-around performance at the Nike Hoop Summit proved why scouts are projecting him near the top of the 2026 class.

The Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year arrives in Knoxville as a polished forward with ballhandling and shooting skills. Ament's development will hinge on adding size to his 6-9 frame.

The Ohio standout can play on or off the ball and already boasts a strong perimeter frame. After earning co-MVP honors at the McDonald's All-American game, Peterson will be a name to track closely.

Announcing his UNC commitment on TNT's Inside the NBA, the 6-foot-9 forward comes with elite length and two-way potential. His shot-blocking instincts and quick transition game make him a high-ceiling pick.

The Massachusetts native passed on powerhouse programs like Kansas and UNC to join BYU. Dybantsa brings athleticism, length, and a confident attacking game that should turn heads in the Big 12.