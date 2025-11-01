403
Poland Sees Rise in Anti-Ukrainian Hate Crimes
(MENAFN) Crimes targeting Ukrainians in Poland have escalated dramatically for the third consecutive year, with national police data shared Thursday with the Onet news portal revealing alarming trends.
Authorities documented 543 bias-motivated offenses of all categories between January 1 and July 31—a 41% spike compared to the same timeframe in 2024, which recorded 384 incidents, Police Commissioner Wioletta Szubska of the Press and Information Department of the Police Headquarters in Poland told Onet.
Attacks specifically directed at Ukrainians have intensified annually since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. Current trajectories indicate police anticipate establishing a new record high by year's end.
Assaults resulting in minor or moderate bodily harm against Ukrainians have climbed steadily: 142 cases in 2022, 175 in 2023, and 204 in 2024—representing a 43% surge over two years.
During the first eight months of 2025 alone, police registered 118 such violent attacks.
Perpetrators face potential imprisonment of up to five years for these offenses.
Poland's criminal code does not define "hate crime," Szubska noted.
Law enforcement agencies operationally apply the definition from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the human rights body of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE): offenses where perpetrators select victims based on prejudice including xenophobia, racism, or religious intolerance.
"Hate crimes are a manifestation of discrimination and a violation of fundamental human rights," she said.
Sociologist Prof. Przemyslaw Sadura from the University of Warsaw told Onet the post-invasion "carnival" of solidarity in 2022 gave way to anxieties about welfare, services, and jobs.
"Stories about Ukrainians 'taking places' in doctors' or kindergarten queues or unfairly collecting benefits speak to the fragility of our welfare state," he said.
"In services especially, fear of job loss combines with robotization—and with a supply of desperate, cheaper labor."
Poland has provided refuge to over one million Ukrainians since 2022.
Police have withheld comprehensive nationality breakdowns for 2025 thus far. Officials confirm Ukrainians—constituting the largest foreign community in Poland by considerable margin—remain the predominant targets both in absolute figures and growth rates.
Incidents affecting other demographics, including Belarusians, Russians, and migrants from the Middle East and Africa, are documented by police and non-governmental organizations, though at substantially lower volumes than attacks recorded against Ukrainians in recent years.
With bias-motivated crime escalating overall in 2025 and assaults against Ukrainians tracking toward record levels, advocates are demanding clearer legal definitions, enhanced victim support systems, and consistent public messaging against hate.
