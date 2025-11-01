Katara To Live Broadcast Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Ceremony Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), in cooperation with the Embassy of Egypt in Qatar, has called on Qatar citizens and residents to witness a global event live from Katara.

The invite extended for the live broadcast of the Grand Egyptian Museum opening ceremony at the Wisdom Square, Katara, beginning with guests arrival at 7:15pm, today, November 1.

There will be a screening of short video of the museum at 7:30pm and the Ambassador of Egypt to Qatar, HE Waleed Al-Faqi is expected to give a speech before the live broadcast that begin at 8pm.

Egypt hopes that the long-awaited, billion-dollar showcase of pharaonic grandeur will help revive tourism and boost its troubled economy.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, seventy-nine delegations, including 39 heads of state and government, are expected at the ceremony.

Set on a gentle slope overlooking the Giza Plateau, just beyond the shadow of the pyramids, the museum houses more than 100,000 artefacts, half of which will be on display.

At the centre of the main atrium stands an 83-tonne statue of Ramses II, the pharaoh who ruled Egypt for 66 years and presided over its golden age.

The undisputed star of the show, however, is King Tutankhamun's collection of more than 5,000 objects, many displayed together for the first time.