403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan Military Launches Airstrikes Against RSF Installations
(MENAFN) Sudanese military aircraft launched devastating airstrikes against Rapid Support Forces (RSF) installations throughout central Sudan's North and West Kordofan regions, media reported Saturday.
The coordinated assault hit critical RSF strongholds in Bara, West Al-Obeid, Al-Khuwi, Abu Zabd, Al-Nuhud, and Babanousa, according to the Sudanese media outlet.
At least 20 RSF combat vehicles were obliterated in the operation, military sources told the news portal.
Additional strikes pounded the Al-Mazoub sector in North Kordofan alongside Umm Marahik and Ayal Bakhit in West Kordofan—locations where intelligence indicated heightened RSF activity.
Initial damage assessments revealed two fuel tanks and one ammunition truck destroyed, with dozens of RSF personnel either killed or injured, the sources confirmed.
The military offensive came after surveillance detected RSF fighters and foreign mercenaries mobilizing for a major assault on Al-Obeid city, the report stated.
The RSF has not issued any statement regarding the airstrikes.
Sudan has been engulfed in armed conflict between its military and the RSF since April 15, 2023—a catastrophic war that has defied countless regional and international peace efforts. UN and local reports indicate approximately 20,000 deaths and more than 15 million people forced from their homes, including refugees and internally displaced populations.
The coordinated assault hit critical RSF strongholds in Bara, West Al-Obeid, Al-Khuwi, Abu Zabd, Al-Nuhud, and Babanousa, according to the Sudanese media outlet.
At least 20 RSF combat vehicles were obliterated in the operation, military sources told the news portal.
Additional strikes pounded the Al-Mazoub sector in North Kordofan alongside Umm Marahik and Ayal Bakhit in West Kordofan—locations where intelligence indicated heightened RSF activity.
Initial damage assessments revealed two fuel tanks and one ammunition truck destroyed, with dozens of RSF personnel either killed or injured, the sources confirmed.
The military offensive came after surveillance detected RSF fighters and foreign mercenaries mobilizing for a major assault on Al-Obeid city, the report stated.
The RSF has not issued any statement regarding the airstrikes.
Sudan has been engulfed in armed conflict between its military and the RSF since April 15, 2023—a catastrophic war that has defied countless regional and international peace efforts. UN and local reports indicate approximately 20,000 deaths and more than 15 million people forced from their homes, including refugees and internally displaced populations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment