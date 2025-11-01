403
UN Chief Deplores Tanzania Election Bloodshed
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced "deep concern" over Tanzania's deteriorating situation following the nation's Oct. 29 general elections, which sparked deadly demonstrations claiming hundreds of lives, his spokesman announced Friday.
Guterres deplores the loss of life and extends his condolences to the families of the victims, Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The statement followed violent protests that exploded during Wednesday's general election, when Tanzanian citizens cast ballots for a president, 264 National Assembly seats, and local council positions—with voters voicing outrage over what they characterized as insufficient electoral competition.
Local media outlets report approximately 700 people have been killed across three days of election-related unrest in Tanzania.
Guterres "underscores the critical importance of safeguarding fundamental rights, notably the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, including access to information. He calls for a thorough and impartial investigation into all allegations of excessive use of force," Dujarric said.
The UN chief also expressed alarm regarding reports of enforced disappearances and detentions preceding the elections. "He urges the authorities to ensure due process for all those detained, ensure their safety and security, and conduct thorough and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations in line with international human rights standards," the statement read.
Appealing for calm, Guterres urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint, reject violence, and engage in inclusive and constructive dialogue to address grievances and prevent further escalation of tensions.
"The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at fostering dialogue, strengthening democratic governance and promoting sustainable peace in Tanzania," he said.
