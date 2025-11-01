Delta Launches First Nonstop Flights To Riyadh

Dhaka: Delta Air Lines said it will launch daily nonstop service between its Atlanta hub and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting October 2026, marking the carrier's entry into the Middle East.

The service, operated on an Airbus A350-900, will feature Delta One®, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Delta One® customers will have lie-flat seats, chef-curated meals and Missoni-designed amenities, while Premium Select and Comfort+ will offer enhanced comfort and legroom.

All cabins will include Delta Studio entertainment and free Delta Sync Wi-Fi for SkyMiles members.

“Launching service to Riyadh marks a key step in Delta's global growth as we start our second century of flight,” said CEO Ed Bastian, adding the new route will connect travelers to a“dynamic, fast-growing region.”

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb welcomed the move, saying the flights will strengthen ties, boost tourism and drive innovation under the country's Vision 2030 plan.

The 7,000-mile route will be among Delta's longest and provide one-stop connections to more than 150 U.S. cities.

The Riyadh service is part of Delta's broader global expansion, which includes new routes to Melbourne (Dec 2025), Sardinia and Porto (May 2026), Hong Kong and Malta (June 2026), and Marrakech, launched Oct. 25.

