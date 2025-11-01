Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Industrialist Sets Course For Azerbaijan With New Export Plans

2025-11-01 03:13:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ Türkiye's Orman Ürünleri Emprenye İnşaat Nakliye ve Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret company is interested in bringing its wood and construction products to the Azerbaijani market, the company head Müzəffər Demirel told Trend.

According to Demirel, the firm specializes in producing wood and forest-based materials while also implementing a range of related projects.

“We manufacture wood and forest products and also carry out various applications such as wooden terraces, poolside constructions, and wooden houses. In terms of exports, we have mainly focused on Northern Iraq and Libya so far. At present, we have no export cooperation with Azerbaijan. Our imports mainly come from Finland and other Northern European countries, though we sometimes source wooden materials from Russia and the Siberian region. For example, Siberian pine is very popular in Türkiye because it has no knots, which gives it a smooth surface. However, despite its high quality, transportation costs are significant due to the long distance,” Demirel explained.

The company head noted that the company views Azerbaijan as a promising market for future cooperation.

“Given its geographical proximity to Türkiye, Azerbaijan is an attractive market for us. We have held preliminary discussions with a few local partners, but nothing has been finalized yet.

Of course, we would like to establish a presence in Azerbaijan and sell processed wood products here, as unprocessed timber can be sourced more easily from Russia,” he said.

