Seismic Activity Persists In Türkiye

Seismic Activity Persists In Türkiye
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Seismic activity continues to shake Türkiye's Balıkesir province, where another earthquake - this time with a magnitude of 4.2 - was recorded following the strong tremors on October 27 and October 31.
Azernews reports, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake occurred at 07:58 local time, with its epicenter located at a depth of 6.79 kilometers.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
