PM Modi To Inaugurate India's First Digital Museum Of Tribal Freedom Fighters In Chhattisgarh Today

Raipur, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate the 'Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum,' India's first digital museum dedicated to tribal freedom heroes in Chhattisgarh, coinciding with the state's 25th Foundation Day.

The landmark event will also see the launch of several infrastructure projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore, marking a major stride in both cultural preservation and development. The Prime Minister will also unveil a statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the newly constructed Chhattisgarh Assembly.

The museum's inauguration underscores the government's commitment to honouring India's tribal heritage while embracing digital innovation.

Built at a cost of Rs 50 crore on a sprawling 10-acre site, the museum pays homage to Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, the landlord of Sonakhan and the first martyr from Chhattisgarh who led an armed revolt against British rule. The facility serves as a living archive of tribal valour, sacrifice, and cultural resilience.

The museum chronicles the region's key tribal uprisings - including the Halba Rebellion, Sarguja Revolt, Bhopalpatnam, Paralkot, Tarapur, Lingagiri, Koie, Meria, Muria, Rani Chauris, Bhumkal, and Sonakhan movements, as well as the Jhanda and Jungle Satyagrahas. Through immersive storytelling, visitors can trace how these revolts became the backbone of India's freedom struggle.

The entrance to the museum features intricate wood carvings crafted by Sarguja artisans and replicas of ancient Sal, Mahua, and Saja trees. Each digital leaf on these trees narrates stories of 14 major tribal revolts, blending tradition with cutting-edge technology.

Designed as India's first fully digital tribal museum, it houses 16 state-of-the-art galleries that celebrate the indomitable spirit of tribal freedom fighters. The exhibits combine the work of local artists from Chhattisgarh with contributions from Odisha and Kolkata, weaving together a vivid tapestry of history and art.

One of the museum's highlights is an AI-powered interactive experience where visitors can see themselves transformed into traditional tribal attire. The AI camera captures the user's image and overlays it with visuals of tribal clothing, forest landscapes, and community life - offering a virtual immersion into tribal culture.

The museum also features selfie points, sculptures of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Shaheed Gend Singh, and other heroes, as well as accessibility features for senior citizens and differently-abled visitors.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the digital museum as a“global centre for tribal culture,” dedicated to preserving the legacy of Chhattisgarh's unsung heroes.

“It should be our collective responsibility to ensure that future generations remain aware of their heritage. Preserving the struggles and contributions of our tribal communities is not just an act of remembrance - it's a commitment to their enduring spirit,” the Chief Minister said.