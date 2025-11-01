403
Kuwait Asian Shooting Championship Kicks Off
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugrated Friday the Kuwait Asian Shooting Championship at the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Shooting Complex, bringing together participants from 17 countries.
The tournament, a significant regional sporting event, will run until November 8.
In a statement to the press, Minister Al-Mutairi extended his best wishes of success to all participating teams and athletes.
The opening ceremony was attended by the President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), Luciano Rossi; the President of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC), Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah; the Chairman of the Organizing Committee and the President of both the Kuwaiti and Arab Shooting Federations, Eng. Duaij Al-Otaibi, along with heads of delegations, members of the Kuwaiti Shooting Federation, and Kuwait's guests participating in the championship.
In his remarks, Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud praised the wise political leadership's support for the continental federation, noting that Kuwait has hosted the Asian Shooting Confederation's headquarters for 21 years.
He expressed appreciation to Minister Al-Mutairi and the Public Authority for Sport for their support of this major sporting event.
Sheikh Salman pointed out that Asian shooting has made remarkable progress in recent years, which was crowned by winning 21 of 45 possible medals at the Paris Olympics last year, surpassing all other continental federations.
He welcomed the ISSF President's support and commended organizational efforts.
ISSF President Rossi noted the rising strength of Asian and Kuwaiti shooting under the current leadership. He attributed Kuwait's shooting successes to the federation's efforts.
Rossi added that Asia has become one of the strongest continents in the sport thanks to the high level of its shooters, emphasizing the main achievement that Asian athletes won more than 20 medals at the Paris Olympics last year.
He thanked Kuwait for hosting the Asian tournament and commended its contributions to peace and cooperation.
Eng. Duaij Al-Otaibi highlighted the growth of Kuwaiti shooting and the federation's continued ambitions.
Al-Otaibi confirmed ongoing preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, aiming to secure the maximum number of qualification slots.
He thanked Minister Al-Mutairi for his strong support and ISSF President Luciano Rossi for the ongoing cooperation with continental federations. (end)
