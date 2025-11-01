403
Italian Authorities Launch Inquiry at Ruling Party Office
(MENAFN) Italian prosecutors have initiated an investigation following the circulation of a video that depicts a group of young individuals chanting fascist slogans at a local branch of the governing right-wing party, according to media outlets on Friday.
The Parma Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it had begun an inquiry after the video appeared online, showing the group performing fascist chants and hymns at the Parma office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, a news agency reported.
“No criminal charges have been filed yet, we are still verifying whether the incident took place as reported and if it may constitute a crime,” stated chief prosecutor Alfonso D’Avino to the news agency, as the footage provoked widespread public outrage.
Meanwhile, the Digos, a special investigative division of the police, has been assigned to analyze the video and determine the identities of those involved.
The recording is believed to have been made on October 28, marking the anniversary of the 1922 march on Rome by fascist demonstrators and Blackshirt paramilitaries.
The chants, reportedly carried out inside the premises on Borgo del Parmigianino, featured the fascist-era song “Me ne frego” along with shouts of "Duce, Duce."
Democratic Party (PD) leader Elly Schlein described the occurrence as “very serious” and called on Meloni to publicly distance herself from the incident.
