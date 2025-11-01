403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Describes Situation in Sudan as “Catastrophic”
(MENAFN) The United Nations (UN) issued a stark warning on Friday, stating that the situation in Sudan has reached a “catastrophic” level as relentless violence continues to ravage the country and obstruct vital humanitarian assistance.
"Turning to the situation in Sudan, which continues to be horrific. To say the least, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that North Darfur state remains catastrophic, with ongoing attacks against civilians," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the secretary general, during a press briefing.
He reported that humanitarian access to El-Fasher has been completely severed, while "desperate people" persist in fleeing toward Tawila and nearby towns in search of safety and protection.
Citing data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Dujarric revealed that approximately 62,000 individuals have been forced to leave El-Fasher and neighboring regions in recent weeks.
"We call again for securing a safe passage for people trying to flee, protecting those who remain in El-Fasher and full and unimpeded humanitarian access across Darfur and all other areas in need in Sudan," he emphasized.
When questioned about whether the UN had any confirmed figures on fatalities in El-Fasher, Dujarric explained that the organization was unable to provide verified numbers due to the absence of access to the affected area.
"I think we can only go on estimates at this point. I mean, this is an ongoing conflict, as you know, we have no access to El-Fasher," he stated.
"Turning to the situation in Sudan, which continues to be horrific. To say the least, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that North Darfur state remains catastrophic, with ongoing attacks against civilians," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the secretary general, during a press briefing.
He reported that humanitarian access to El-Fasher has been completely severed, while "desperate people" persist in fleeing toward Tawila and nearby towns in search of safety and protection.
Citing data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Dujarric revealed that approximately 62,000 individuals have been forced to leave El-Fasher and neighboring regions in recent weeks.
"We call again for securing a safe passage for people trying to flee, protecting those who remain in El-Fasher and full and unimpeded humanitarian access across Darfur and all other areas in need in Sudan," he emphasized.
When questioned about whether the UN had any confirmed figures on fatalities in El-Fasher, Dujarric explained that the organization was unable to provide verified numbers due to the absence of access to the affected area.
"I think we can only go on estimates at this point. I mean, this is an ongoing conflict, as you know, we have no access to El-Fasher," he stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment