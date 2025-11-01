403
US Federal Judge Orders Maintaining SNAP Payments
(MENAFN) A US federal judge ruled on Friday that the Trump administration must keep funding benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) throughout the ongoing government shutdown, according to media reports.
Judge Indira Talwani of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts stated that federal law mandates the use of contingency funds to cover at least partial SNAP payments, a program that provides food assistance to 42 million low-income Americans.
She dismissed the Trump administration’s claim that a $5 billion contingency reserve could not be accessed during the government closure, which began on October 1.
"At core, Defendants' conclusion that USDA is statutorily prohibited from funding SNAP because Congress has not enacted new appropriations for the current fiscal year is erroneous," Talwani wrote.
"To the contrary, Defendants are statutorily mandated to use the previously appropriated SNAP contingency reserve when necessary and also have discretion to use other previously appropriated funds."
The 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP to purchase groceries receive an average of $187 each month through a prepaid card. For many families, this assistance serves as their primary source of funds for food.
In their legal complaint, several states contended that the administration’s choice to halt food stamp disbursements was unlawful and would deprive millions of Americans of critical food aid that helps combat hunger and food insecurity.
