Karur Stampede: CBI Uses 3D Scanner, Intensifies Probe Into 41 Deaths

CBI Maps Incident Site with 3D Scanner

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Saturday began the second day of investigation at the incident site in Karur's Veluchamipuram, in Tamil Nadu. Using a 3D laser scanner device, a team of 10 CBI officials started measurement and mapping work for the second consecutive day.

On Friday, measurement work was carried out over a 300-meter stretch in the Veluchamipuram area using the same 3D laser scanner device.

Probe Enters Second Phase

A team of senior officials from the CBI returned to Karur on Friday to intensify the ongoing probe into the tragic stampede that claimed 41 lives during a public meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay. The team arrived in two vehicles, comprising six senior officers.

The stampede took place on October 27 at Veluchamipuram in Karur during a public interaction event attended by Vijay. Following the incident, CBI officials conducted an initial two-day inquiry that began on October 17. They had then temporarily returned to their respective stations on October 19, ahead of the Deepavali festival. Since October 21, Inspector Manokaran and a head constable have been stationed at the Public Works Department (PWD) Guest House in Karur, where they have continued translation and documentation work related to the case. With the return of the six-member senior CBI team, the investigation has now entered its second phase. Sources indicate that the probe will be intensified in the coming days.

TVK Announces General Council Meeting

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay announced the party's Special General Council Meeting to be held on November 5 at 10:00 am at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Hotel, to decide the future course of activities for the party in the aftermath of the Karur stampede, which killed 41 people.

"Since the situation on the ground gives us great encouragement, we must now take our next step with even greater care, deliberation, and foresight. In this context, we must deliberate on the next phase of the party's upcoming programs and activities. Therefore, to make decisions on these matters, we have resolved to convene a special general council meeting..." Vijay said in a statement. (ANI)

