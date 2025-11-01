The 4Th Chinese Documentary Film Festival Officially Commences On Oct 25, 2025

Opening ceremony (Photo by Li Jianshu)

The opening ceremony of the Fourth Chinese Documentary Film Festival took place in Zhuhai, Guangdong, on the afternoon of Oct. 25. Distinguished representatives from the national film industry, documentary production and distribution sectors, protagonists of documentary films, as well as scholars from higher education institutions, convened in the city to jointly commemorate the significant event in cinematic art and visual storytelling.

Over the three-day period from Oct. 25 to 27, the festival features a series of key events, allowing participants to fully experience the charm of light and shadow art. During the“Focused Dialogues,” directors, producers, experts, and scholars from both domestic and international backgrounds participate in open discussions on creative innovation, explore applications of cutting-edge technologies, and analyze emerging trends in industry development, thereby contributing fresh momentum to the high-quality advancement of documentary filmmaking. Through initiatives such as documentary film screenings, as well as structured observation and exchange sessions, a meaningful emotional connection is fostered between the works and the audience, thereby amplifying the impact of documentary storytelling. At the new film promotion session, the dynamic creative vitality of documentary filmmaking is comprehensively showcased. During the“Walk of Glory” and the“Golden Seagull” Promotion Ceremony, participants will collectively recognize the year's most outstanding creative achievements, paying tribute to the dedication and professional integrity that characterize documentary filmmakers.

The opening ceremony and keynote forum of this year's event took place in Beishan Village, a century-old historic village in Zhuhai. Events such as the“Night of Zhuhai,” held that evening, and the“Light and Shadow Charm Consumption Week” seamlessly integrated musical performances with intangible cultural heritage experiences, enabling attendees to immerse themselves in the cultural essence of Zhuhai in the night of the ancient village.

As a central highlight of the event, the Chinese Documentary Film Recommendation Initiative has received 40 submissions. Following the initial screening conducted by the recommendation committee, a total of 20 films were shortlisted for the work category and 11 for the individual category. The final results will be officially announced at the“Golden Seagull” Promotion Ceremony on Oct. 27.

Meanwhile, a special screening of the documentary film Chinese White Dolphin will be held. This documentary, which records the beauty of the“national treasure of the sea,” is highly aligned with the mascot of the soon-to-open 15th National Games. Co-produced by China Media Group, Guangdong Radio and Television Station, and Zhuhai Media Group, with renowned filmmaker Yan Dong as the chief director, the film is scheduled for release in the near future.

The festival is jointly hosted by the China Central Newsreel and Documentary Film Studio (Group), the China Film Association, and the Publicity Department of the CPC Zhuhai Municipal Committee under the guidance of China Media Group, the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and the Publicity Department of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee; and is organized by the Documentary Film Committee of the China Film Association and Zhuhai Media Group.