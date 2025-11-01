Neymar Eyes Return After Thigh Injury

MENAFN - IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Nov 1 (IANS) Neymar could return from injury for Santos' home clash against Fortaleza on Saturday as the club fights to avoid relegation from Brazil's Serie A.

The 33-year-old trained with Santos' first team on Friday and is expected to be included in the matchday squad by manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Local news outlet Globo Esporte said the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward would likely feature in the last 15 minutes of the clash at Vila Belmiro Stadium, reports Xinhua.

Neymar has not played since suffering a thigh injury while training on September 18.

Brazil's all-time leading scorer is racing to regain form and fitness ahead of next year's FIFA World Cup, to be held from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

He has not played for Brazil since a serious knee injury in October 2023 and national team manager Carlo Ancelotti has said only players who are fully fit will be considered for the World Cup.

Neymar has managed 13 league appearances this season, scoring three goals. Eight-time Brazilian Serie A champions Santos are one point above the relegation zone after 29 matches. They are placed 16th with 32 points and only have a slender one point lead against 17th-placed Esporte Clube Vitoria. Santos has eight wins and as many defeats, including 13 draws, in 29 matches so far in the season.

Earlier this year, Neymar extended his stay at Santos until December 2025. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker returned to his boyhood club on a six-month deal in January after parting ways with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.