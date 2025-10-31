EU Ready To Support Unlocking Full Connectivity Potential Of South Caucasus - Euronest Parliamentary Assembly

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)EU stands ready to support unlocking the full economic and connectivity potential of the South Caucasus, reads the Resolution by the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly on promoting fair trade, cooperation and investments between the EU and Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries in support of connectivity, green transition and infrastructure development, Trend reports.

“[Euronest] welcomes the initialing of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the renewed determination to open all regional communications grounded in the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction; encourages both countries to further pursue the border demarcation; underlines that the EU stands ready to support unlocking the full economic and connectivity potential of the South Caucasus through cooperation in trade and investment, connectivity and infrastructure, including cross-border infrastructure, thereby transforming the South Caucasus into a region of stability, sustainable development, and shared prosperity,” reads the document.

The resolution also says that the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) connectivity project is an important step towards unlocking the full economic and connectivity potential of the South Caucasus.

The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly is the inter-parliamentary forum in which members of the European Parliament and the national parliaments of Ukraine, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia participate and forge closer political and economic ties with the European Union. It was established in 2011 by the European Commission as a component of the Eastern Partnership.