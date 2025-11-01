Azerbaijan Hashes Out Its Fintech Sector's Development Priorities
Khalilov congratulated the new members of the Board of Directors and the chairman of AzFina on their appointments and wished them success in their future activities.
Subsequently, the stakeholders were apprised of the strategic
initiatives executed by the CBA aimed at augmenting the digital
payment ecosystem, encompassing the facilitation of sustainable
growth within the fintech domain and the advocacy of cutting-edge
digital innovations.
The assembly facilitated an in-depth discourse on the paradigms of enhancing synergistic collaboration between fintech entities and traditional banking institutions.
Established in December 2020 by six prominent firms in the financial services sector, Azfina's primary objectives are to foster the development of a digital financial ecosystem within the nation, facilitate the transition to a digital economy, support the advancement of fintech enterprises, advocate for their interests in governmental and non-governmental entities, and enhance collaboration between fintech companies and other market stakeholders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment