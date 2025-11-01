Azerbaijan Hashes Out Its Fintech Sector's Development Priorities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The current tendencies in Azerbaijan's fintech ecosystem and the sector's development priorities were discussed during a meeting of Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Vusal Khalilov with representatives of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina), Trend reports via the CBA.

Khalilov congratulated the new members of the Board of Directors and the chairman of AzFina on their appointments and wished them success in their future activities.

Subsequently, the stakeholders were apprised of the strategic initiatives executed by the CBA aimed at augmenting the digital payment ecosystem, encompassing the facilitation of sustainable growth within the fintech domain and the advocacy of cutting-edge digital innovations.



The assembly facilitated an in-depth discourse on the paradigms of enhancing synergistic collaboration between fintech entities and traditional banking institutions.

Established in December 2020 by six prominent firms in the financial services sector, Azfina's primary objectives are to foster the development of a digital financial ecosystem within the nation, facilitate the transition to a digital economy, support the advancement of fintech enterprises, advocate for their interests in governmental and non-governmental entities, and enhance collaboration between fintech companies and other market stakeholders.