Training Workshops On Conserving Houbara Bustard
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), in cooperation with Qatar Youth Hostels and the Friends of the Environment Center (FEC) affiliated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, organised a series of training workshops at the headquarters of the FEC.
This initiative comes as part of the preparations for the annual Youth Support Camp programme, aiming to enhance environmental awareness among young people and introduce them to the scientific and technical principles of breeding and conserving the Houbara bustard, one of Qatar's important environmental symbols.
The workshops included three main training sessions, covering various topics such as: the basic scientific and technical principles of breeding Houbara bustard in captivity; the importance of preserving biodiversity in nature reserves; sustainable environmental care methods; and the role of youth in protecting wildlife.
Mohamed bin Nahar al-Nuaimi, director of the External Reserves Office at the MoECC, affirmed that organising these workshops comes within the efforts to promote environmental awareness and spread a culture of sustainability among young people.
“Introducing the new generation to the fundamental principles of breeding and conserving the Houbara bustard represents an important step in instilling the concept of environmental responsibility and highlighting national efforts to protect wildlife and preserve biodiversity,” he explained.
Al-Nuaimi pointed out that through these training programmes, the ministry seeks to enable young men and women to gain knowledge of modern scientific methods for bird breeding and environmental preservation, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places sustainable development at the heart of its goals.
He added that the External Reserves Office will continue organising specialised training and awareness programmes and events to enhance community participation in environmental protection and to instill the values of conserving natural resources among all segments of society, especially youth.
