403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/JPY Forecast 29/10: Drops Against Yen (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The USD/JPY pair fell sharply on Tuesday after hitting resistance near ¥153, hinting at a potential double top. Traders eye ¥150 as key support ahead of rate decisions from the Fed and Bank of Japan this week.
All things being equal, this market continues to show a lot of volatility but remember that traders get paid to hold this pair at the end of each day, with the positive swap remaining a major driver of its direction.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewDon't get me wrong; I do believe the Wednesday session could be extraordinarily negative, but if we see a sharp drop here, I'll be looking to pick up value closer to the ¥150 level. If we turn around and break above the ¥153 level, then the next target becomes the ¥154.50 level.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment