Ukraine To Provide Partners With Names Of Over 300 Children Abducted By Russia, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service had completed the task of locating the specific addresses where abducted Ukrainian children are being held in Russia.

“We are providing our partners with lists – lists of children who must be returned. This is a sensitive issue, with a great deal of quiet diplomatic work underway. And to foil any Russian attempt to claim they supposedly know nothing about these children, we are ensuring that addresses are included as well. The first such list – containing over 300 surnames, first names, and addresses of the abducted children – will be on the desks of all the leaders assisting us in this effort,” the President said.

He added that on Friday he held several meetings on Ukraine's upcoming foreign policy agenda for next week.

“Today I held several meetings on our foreign policy activity for the week ahead – covering weapons for Ukraine, financial support, and our shared political outcomes in relations between Ukraine and the European Union,” Zelensky said.

The head of state expressed gratitude to everyone helping Ukraine and to everyone“who is fighting for our state.”

Senate hearings on Russia'sion of Ukrainian children – Ambassador Stefanishyna

As reported, Zelensky earlier stated that Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service is preparing a list of 339 children abducted by Russia, including details of the individuals and institutions involved in their deportation and identity change.

Photo: Bring Kids Back UA