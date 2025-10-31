High Anti-Corruption Court Sentences Former Tax Chief Nasirov To Six Years In Prison

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Anti-Corruption Action Center reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform writes.

Nasirov was found guilty of taking illegal decisions in favor of companies linked to Onyshchenko.

“He was sentenced to six years in prison and fined 17,000 hryvnias (the maximum penalty under the article). He is also barred from holding certain public positions for three years,” the Center said.

At the same time, Nasirov's associate Volodymyr Novikov was acquitted.

According to the Center, the civil claim seeking 44 million hryvnias in damages was rejected by the court.

The verdict was delivered by judges Ihor Strohyi, Lesia Fedorak, and Viktor Nohachevskyi. The court ordered the defendants to be taken into custody pending the final entry of the verdict into force.

“The story isn't over yet - the HACC Appeals Chamber must review appeals by mid-April 2026. If it fails to do so, Nasirov may escape accountability due to the statute of limitations,” the Center noted.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) confirmed that the HACC panel found Nasirov guilty under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code (abuse of office causing grave consequences) and sentenced him to six years in prison, a 17,000-hryvnia fine, and a three-year ban on holding positions in state or local authorities or state-run enterprises.

The court acquitted Novikov, former head of a department at the State Fiscal Service, citing lack of evidence.

The verdict will take effect in 30 days unless appealed.

According to the investigation, between 2015 and 2016 Nasirov, acting in the interests of MP Onyshchenko, unlawfully approved a series of decisions to defer tax debts owed by companies Firma KhAS, Karpatnadra Invest, and Nadra Heocentr. These decisions violated legal procedures and lacked justification, resulting in over 2 billion hryvnias in losses to the state budget.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Nasirov and Novikov were charged with abuse of office (Article 364, Part 2) and forgery (Article 366, Part 2) for actions that allowed Onyshchenko's companies to avoid paying rent for natural gas extraction.

