Townsend Well Control (Casper, WY) Becomes World's First Facility To Earn API 16AR License
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Townsend Well Control, part of the broader TKG Energy Services network, today announced that its Rocky Mountains facility has become the first company in the world to be awarded the API 16AR license by the American Petroleum Institute (API).
This landmark achievement establishes a new, rigorous global standard for the repair and remanufacture of well control equipment. API 16AR is the oil and gas industry's dedicated standard for these critical processes, providing a comprehensive framework for quality, safety, and verifiability.
By becoming the world's first licensed 16AR facility, Townsend Well Control reinforces its position as a premier oilfield service provider and demonstrates its unwavering commitment to the highest levels of safety, quality, and compliance. This certification provides operators and drilling contractors with unprecedented, third-party-verified assurance that their critical safety equipment is serviced to the most stringent standards possible.
"We are incredibly proud of achieving this milestone," said Chad Wendland, General Manager of Townsend Well Control Rocky Mountains. "API 16AR provides a clear, auditable path for equipment integrity, and this certification gives our customers verifiable confidence that their critical equipment is serviced to an unmatched standard of safety and quality."
"Townsend Well Control's technical capability and leadership demonstrate our commitment to providing unparalleled value and assurance to our customers," said Bali Horvath, CEO of TKG Energy Services. "This sets a new global benchmark for the entire industry and reinforces our investment in world-class capabilities."
The rigorous audit and qualification process for API 16AR validates the advanced technical capability, deep expertise, and robust quality management systems at Townsend Well Control. This positions the Casper location as a global center of excellence for the repair, remanufacture, and recertification of blowout preventers (BOPs) and other critical well control equipment.
About API 16AR
API Standard 16AR, Standard for Repair and Remanufacture of Drill-through Equipment, was developed to provide a singular, comprehensive standard for the repair and remanufacture of well control equipment. It ensures that critical processes such as welding, testing, inspection, and documentation are performed in a consistent, controlled, and verifiable manner, ensuring equipment is returned to service in a safe and reliable condition.
About Townsend Well Control
Founded in 2013, Townsend Well Control is a licensed OEM manufacturer and service provider of critical API-certified well control equipment. The company specializes in API 16A, 6A, 16C & 16D products, including repair and recertification. Townsend Well Control's key manufacturing plants are located in Texas and Wyoming, with additional stocking centers, authorized repair facilities, and partner sites positioned in strategic energy regions around the world. townsendwellcontrol
About TKG Energy Solutions
TKG Energy Solutions complements the oil and gas industry with engineered products and services extended regionally throughout the US and abroad. Each business unit focuses within their space with strategic investments complementary of each other, forming a best-in-class suite of energy solutions to the oil patch. tkgenergy
