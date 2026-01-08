Karnataka: Mother-In-Law Dies By Suicide In Tumakuru, FIR Against Daughter-In-Law For Abetment

A tragic incident has been reported from Karekurchi village in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, where a 60-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide following prolonged mental distress. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her daughter-in-law based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's son.

The deceased has been identified as Bhramarambike (60). Her body was found hanging under suspicious circumstances early on Wednesday morning, initially raising doubts over the nature of her death and prompting a detailed police investigation.

Body Found at Farm Pump House

According to the police, Bhramarambike's body was found hanging inside a pump house located on the family's agricultural land, about 200 metres away from the farmhouse. Her son, Manukumar, discovered the body when he went to the pump house in the morning.

Shocked by the sight, he reportedly brought the body down from the noose, after which the family informed the Chelur police.

Initial Suspicion of Murder Ruled Out

When police personnel visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection, they noticed that one of the deceased woman's eyeballs was missing, which initially raised suspicions of murder. The eye was later found at the scene.

Upon further examination, the police concluded that the injury occurred while the body was being taken down, thereby ruling out foul play. Subsequent investigation confirmed that Bhramarambike had walked to the pump house around 1.45 am and died by suicide.

Allegations of Harassment by Daughter-in-Law

Family members have alleged that harassment by the daughter-in-law, Kavyashree, drove Bhramarambike to take the extreme step. According to the complaint, Kavyashree had been insisting on living separately and was allegedly cooking and managing household affairs independently.

It is further alleged that she was pressuring her husband to shift to Bengaluru, which caused significant emotional distress to Bhramarambike. Family members claimed that the elderly woman was under severe mental stress due to her daughter-in-law's behaviour and remarks.

FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

Based on a complaint lodged by Manukumar, the police have registered an FIR against Kavyashree for abetment to suicide at the Chelur police station.

Police officials stated that the investigation is ongoing and that all aspects of the case are being examined to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the death.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)