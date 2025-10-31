Chair Of The New Supervisory Board Of AB“Ignitis Grupė” Elected, Committees Formed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 31 October 2025 the new Supervisory Board of the Group (hereinafter – the Supervisory Board) electedits new Chair – Alfonso Faubel.

A. Faubel is an executive with 36 years' experience in energy, digitalisation and automotive industries and is valued for his skills in business turnaround, improving operational excellence, working with teams in different cultural environments on assignments worldwide. During more than a decade, he gathered valuable experience in the energy sector, and especially in renewables, both onshore and offshore wind, while working at the leading global players in the market.

A. Faubel has held executive responsibilities in Siemens Gamesa and Alstom/GE, which are leading players in the global wind power market. When assuming the role of Senior Vice President at Alstom/GE, he contributed towards launching businesses in 16 new markets. A. Faubel served as Chair of the Group's Supervisory Board during the previous term.

"I am truly honored to be elected as the Chair of the Supervisory Board of Ignitis Group for a new term. This decision demonstrates the Supervisory Board's trust and consistency in continuing the work that has been started in previous years. The Group is on the right track in creating a 100% green and secure energy ecosystem in Lithuania, and the Supervisory Board, with its new members, is ready to continue to be a reliable partner in supporting to achieve these ambitious goals", says A. Faubel.

The Supervisory Board consists of a total of nine members – six independent members and three civil servants.

On 24 October 2025, the Group announced the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders on the election of new members of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

The Group also informs that on 31 October 2025, the Supervisory Board formed the following Committees from among its members: the Audit and Risk Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Sustainability Committee.

The Committees of the Supervisory Board are formed by a decision of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years from at least 3 members.

The following members of the Supervisory Board were elected as members of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Supervisory Board: Judith Buss (Committee Chair), Sian Lloyd Rees, Ingrida Muckutė and Alfonso Faubel.

The following members of the Supervisory Board were elected as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Supervisory Board: Lorraine Wrafter (Committee Chair), Jutta Dissen and Aušra Vičkačkienė.

The following members of the Supervisory Board were elected as members of the Sustainability Committee of the Supervisory Board: Tim Brooks (Committee Chair), Lina Liubauskaitė and Jutta Dissen.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

...