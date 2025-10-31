Foyr Introduces AI Hub, Bringing Generative AI To Interior Design And Home Remodeling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI capabilities allow designers to convert images into 3D models, enhance renderings, and restyle spaces, accelerating client projects with unprecedented speed and precision

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foyr, a leading interior design software company, today announced the launch of its new AI Hub within its flagship platform, Foyr Neo. The release introduces generative AI features that transform how interior design and home remodeling professionals bring client ideas to life.

With the new AI Hub, designers can:



Convert images to 3D models: Upload a photo of any furniture and generate a ready-to-use 3D model in seconds, creating an effectively infinite catalog.

AI-Enhance: Improve rendering quality with AI-assisted post-processing for more realistic visuals. AI-Restyle: Apply popular design styles or custom prompts to existing renderings, enabling instant variations without re-modeling.



“AI Hub is about giving designers superpowers,” said Vikas Kaushal, co-founder of Foyr.“Homeowners increasingly expect their Pinterest or retail inspirations to come to life exactly as they imagine them. With AI Hub, designers can translate those ideas into accurate 3D visuals instantly and deliver a truly personalized experience.”

Addressing a Longstanding Industry Challenge

Traditional design platforms have relied on static catalogs of pre-built 3D assets, which struggle to keep pace with fast-changing trends and client-specific requests. Foyr's AI Hub directly addresses this gap by enabling designers to translate inspiration into execution seamlessly.

Early User Response

Since its rollout, designers have created more than 10,000 AI-generated 3D models, reporting that the feature significantly reduces modeling time while improving client engagement.“What used to take me hours now happens in minutes,” said one early adopter.“Clients get excited when they see their exact inspiration items come to life in the design, which makes presentations far more impactful.”

Foyr confirmed that the AI Hub marks the beginning of a broader innovation strategy. The company plans to introduce agentic AI workflows over the next six months, building on its generative AI foundation.

Availability

The AI Hub is now available to all Foyr Neo users. New users can explore the platform by signing up for a 14-day free trial (No credit card required) at

About Foyr Neo

Foyr Neo is a leading cloud-based interior design platform that combines AI-powered tools, an extensive 3D catalog, and an intuitive interface to help designers and remodeling professionals visualize, design, and deliver projects faster and more accurately. Thousands of designers across more than 50 countries use Foyr Neo to create spaces that inspire and sell.

For more information, visit

