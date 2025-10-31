Newgen Enters Into An Innovative Digital Assets Purchase Agreement With White Lion To Acquire Up To 600,000 Solana Tokens Valued At Over $110 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BANGKOK, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (Nasdaq: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the“Company”), a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional high-growth entity transforming industries through innovative solutions across real estate development, digital asset management and reproductive health solutions, today announced it has entered a binding term sheet with White Lion Capital LLC (“White Lion”) setting out the principal terms and conditions for a Digital Assets Purchase Agreement (the“Agreement”) with a commitment amount of 600,000 Solana (SOL) tokens.

Pursuant to the Term Sheet, NewGen will have the option, but not the obligation, to sell to White Lion shares of common stock of the Company over an initial 24-month period up to a total amount equivalent to the value of 600,000 Solana tokens. Upon a sale of shares, the Company will be compensated by White Lion in Solana tokens rather than cash. This innovative structure is designed to further the Company's previously announced Solana treasury strategy, and reaffirms NewGen's commitment to both the digital assets space as a whole and to Solana as a digital asset specifically.

The transactions contemplated by the Term Sheet are subject to entry into definitive agreements, and are subject to certain conditions, including a registration statement being filed immediately upon execution of the definitive agreements.

Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen commented,“This groundbreaking agreement with White Lion represents another key development in NewGen's evolution as a forward-thinking, diversified enterprise. By structuring this innovative arrangement to receive Solana tokens rather than traditional cash compensation, we are not only strengthening our digital asset treasury but also demonstrating our unwavering confidence in the future of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. We believe Solana's robust ecosystem and scalable infrastructure make it an ideal cornerstone for our digital asset strategy, positioning NewGen to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities at the intersection of traditional industries and the digital economy.”

Nathan Yee, Managing Partner of White Lion, commented,“We believe this is more than just an investment, it's a blueprint for the next era of capital formation. By exchanging shares for Solana tokens, we're witnessing the convergence of blockchain and public markets.”

NewGen launched its digital asset strategy in December 2024, with an initial US$1 million investment to establish a digital asset portfolio. Since then, the Company has embraced digital assets as a core business line, establishing its Solana treasury in June 2025 and advancing innovative real-world asset (RWA) tokenization projects involving real estate and fine art. As of the date of this press release, NewGen has accumulated 13,000 Solana tokens with a total value of approximately US$2.5 million.

About NewGen

NewGenIVF Group is a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional high-growth entity capitalizing on emerging opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation, and reproductive health solutions. The Company operates through three strategic business divisions that leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and high ROI for shareholders across multiple global markets. These include“NewGenProperty”, which operates lucrative real estate development projects in the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah Emirate;“NewGenDigital”, which serves as the Company's digital assets and DeFi solutions arm; and“NewGenSup”, which focuses on health and longevity products and solutions. NewGen's legacy business involves providing industry-leading IVF and assisted reproductive treatment services across Asia. With operations spanning multiple jurisdictions and a commitment to innovative, technology-enabled solutions, NewGenIVF Group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of real estate, healthcare, and digital asset opportunities in the evolving global economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to: the potential value and benefits of the proposed Digital Assets Purchase Agreement; the Company's ability to further its Solana treasury strategy and strengthen its digital asset holdings; the Company's confidence in Solana and blockchain technology; and the potential for growth at the intersection of traditional industries and the digital economy. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's ability to enter into a definitive Digital Assets Purchase Agreement with White Lion on acceptable terms, or at all; the risk that the registration statement required to be filed with the SEC may not become effective or may be delayed; the extreme volatility in the market price of Solana (SOL) and other digital assets, which could significantly impact the value of any potential capital received by the Company and the value of its existing digital asset treasury; the Company's decision on whether to exercise its option to sell shares, which it is not obligated to do; risks associated with the development, integrity, and maintenance of the Solana blockchain and its broader ecosystem, including potential technical vulnerabilities, security breaches, or network congestion; regulatory risks and uncertainties surrounding digital assets, securities laws, and the treatment of such transactions by regulatory bodies in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the Company's inability to fully implement its broader digital asset strategy or realize the anticipated benefits from its initiatives in the blockchain and digital assets space.

You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in NewGenIvf Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by NewGenIvf Group with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, . All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company and NewGenIvf Group undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

