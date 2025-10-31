Pearson Showcases Enterprise Learning Innovation At HRSE And Govhr To Empower Future-Ready Workforce

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, showcased its latest AI-powered learning and language solutions at two of the region's leading HR gatherings: the HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) and the Gov HR Summit-demonstrating how continuous learning can unlock performance and innovation in the era of AI hybrid work.

At HRSE, Pearson engaged with regional HR and L&D leaders to explore how organisations can cultivate continuous learning cultures that strengthen performance and prepare employees for rapid technological change.

Ali Elsabban, Head of Corporate, MENAT at Pearson, joined a panel discussion titled 'AI as a Workforce Partner: Reimagining Human-Machine Collaboration.' He discussed how AI is transforming decision-making, reducing bias, and driving smarter outcomes across organisations. He also emphasised the importance of designing hybrid talent ecosystems where human insight and machine intelligence complement each other, while nurturing uniquely human skills such as creativity, empathy, and ethical reasoning.

“The integration of AI into the workplace should amplify, not replace, human potential,” said Ali Elsabban.“At Pearson, our goal is to help governments and organisations build learning ecosystems that make this possible. With 69% of organisations in the Middle East planning to increase investment in AI, developing the right skills, whether digital, linguistic, or interpersonal, is key to creating inclusive, collaborative and resilient economies.”

At the Gov HR Summit, a key platform for senior government officials and public sector HR leaders, Pearson shared strategies for building the workforce of the future. Discussions focused on leadership development, digital transformation, and workforce capability aligned with national visions. Pearson research shows that higher English proficiency can boost earning potential by up to 80%, underscoring the importance of its language and enterprise learning solutions in preparing public sector workforces for a global economy.

At both events, Pearson engaged with government, enterprise, and HR leaders to explore how organisations can build agile, future-ready workforces aligned with the We the UAE 2031 vision for economic competitiveness and sustainable growth.