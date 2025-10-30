Deployment Of Disaster Assistance Response Team And Urban Search And Rescue Teams To The Caribbean In Response To Hurricane Melissa

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), activated by Secretary Rubio on October 29 in response to Hurricane Melissa's catastrophic damage to the Caribbean, has deployed and will be on the ground today. The DART leads the U.S. Government's humanitarian response to the disaster at the authorization of President Donald J. Trump and is rapidly mobilizing to assist the people of Jamaica, Haiti, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

The DART consists of disaster experts from across the Department of State, along with two urban search-and-rescue teams from the fire departments of Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles County, California. The DART is responsible for assessing the situation, identifying priority humanitarian needs, and leading the U.S. Government's response to the disaster.

The United States stands with Jamaica, Haiti, the Bahamas, and the Cuban people as they respond to the impacts of the hurricane and remains prepared to swiftly deliver emergency relief items to communities most severely affected.