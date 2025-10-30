Underwater Navigation And Positioning Market Anticipated To Grow At 7.4% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Underwater Navigation And Positioning Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the underwater navigation and positioning market has seen significant growth. Projections indicate an increase from $1.57 billion in 2024 to $1.70 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The historic growth can be associated with the burgeoning demand for offshore exploration, a growing need for subsea mapping, increased use of autonomous underwater vehicles, the expansion of defense surveillance operations, and a surge in environmental monitoring events.

Expectations for the underwater navigation and positioning market trend towards significant growth in the coming years, with predictions placing its value at $2.25 billion by 2029, a surge that translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Several factors are set to drive this growth during the forecast period, including the burgeoning adoption of hybrid navigation systems, an uptick in demand for deep-sea mining operations, the escalating requirement for real-time underwater data, burgeoning offshore renewable energy projects, and the trend of adopting GPS-based options. The period is also predicted to see several key trends, including technological progress in acoustic positioning systems, innovative developments with autonomous underwater vehicles, advancements in doppler velocity log integration, increased investment in R&D for hybrid GPS-acoustic solutions, and technological enhancements in real-time underwater tracking.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Underwater Navigation And Positioning Market?

The increase in maritime security threats is predicted to boost expansion of the underwater navigation and positioning market. These threats include activities that put vessels, ports, and maritime trade in danger, such as piracy, terrorism, trafficking, illegal fishing, and cyber risks. There's an increasing concern due to rising geopolitical tensions, which result in territorial disagreements and escalate the likelihood of sea conflicts. The application of underwater navigation and positioning technology enhances maritime security by offering precise position details for vessels and underwater assets. It's instrumental in tracking questionable activities, securing ports, and inhibiting illegal operations at sea. For example, the ICC International Maritime Bureau, UK-based, reported in January 2023 that the anticipated number of maritime security threats in the Singapore Straits is growing yearly, moving from 35 in 2021 to 38 in 2022. Consequently, these escalating maritime security threats are a key driver for the growth in the underwater navigation and positioning market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Underwater Navigation And Positioning Industry?

Major players in the Underwater Navigation And Positioning Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Thales Group

. Kongsberg Maritime AS

. General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

. Fugro N.V.

. Nortek AS

. Teledyne Marine Inc.

. Exail

. LinkQuest Inc.

. Sonardyne International Ltd.

. Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Underwater Navigation And Positioning Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the underwater navigation and positioning market are channeling their efforts towards the creation of groundbreaking solutions like real-time kinematic (RTK)-enabled navigation. This innovation is designed to boost the accuracy of positioning, increase operational efficiency, and accommodate complex subsea expeditions. RTK-enabled navigation is a technique that draws on satellite technology to provide real-time, centimeter-precise location information by adjusting signals coming from the global positioning system (GPS) or global navigation satellite system (GNSS) through reference stations. To illustrate, Deep Trekker Inc., a company based in Canada known for its manufacturing prowess, unveiled a surface-based GPS navigation for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in October 2024. This allows for accurate real-time positional monitoring by continuously recalculating the vehicle's location each time it resurfaces. This technological solution enhances mission precision while diminishing the dependency on intricate acoustic systems thus saving operational costs and setup time. It's designed to facilitate dependable underwater surveys, inspections, and asset management by connecting surface GPS data with underwater navigation routes for improved command and data excellence.

What Segments Are Covered In The Underwater Navigation And Positioning Market Report?

The underwater navigation and positioning market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Acoustic Positioning Systems, Inertial Navigation Systems, Global Positioning System (GPS), Other Technologies

3) By Depth: Shallow Water, Deep Water

4) By Application: Commercial, Military, Scientific Research, Other Applications

5) By End User: Oil And Gas, Marine, Defense, Scientific Research, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Acoustic Transponders, Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs)

2) By Software: Navigation Algorithms, Mapping And Visualization Software, Data Processing And Analysis Tools

3) By Services: Installation And Integration, Calibration And Maintenance, Training And Technical Support

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Underwater Navigation And Positioning Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for underwater navigation and positioning. Its projected growth status is exemplified in the Underwater Navigation And Positioning Global Market Report 2025. This comprehensive report also covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

