Micropolis Robotics Expands Into Egypt And North Africa Through Aerxio Partnership

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Micropolis Robotics partners with Aerixo to expand into Egypt and North Africa

October 30, 2025 by Sam Francis

Micropolis Robotics, a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven robotics solutions, has announced a major step in its international expansion strategy through an exclusive distribution agreement with Aerxio.

Aerxio, a UAE-based technology provider, will serve as the sole distributor of Micropolis' advanced unmanned ground security vehicles and related technologies across Egypt and North Africa.

The agreement provides Aerxio exclusive rights to market Micropolis's“The Patrol” platform. This autonomous unit is designed for both open-road and desert environments, with operational speeds of up to 50 km/h, a 15-hour runtime, rapid charging, and the integration of Microspot AI software. It is optimized for security, surveillance, and border protection.

Aerxio brings an established network of regional relationships, which Micropolis expects will accelerate market entry.

The deal also positions the company to participate in the long-term digital transformation strategies under way in Egypt and other North African states, where governments are increasingly turning to AI-powered systems for security and infrastructure management.

According to Micropolis CEO Fareed Aljawhari, the partnership opens opportunities to meet rising demand for advanced security infrastructure in Egypt and across the African continent.

Aljawhari says:“Both Egypt, and the broader African continent, represent areas where our autonomous solutions can address critical security challenges including border protection initiatives.”

Based in UAE, Micropolis has grown from a software startup into a vertically integrated robotics manufacturer. Its expertise spans mechatronics, embedded systems, AI-driven autonomy, and scalable smart infrastructure solutions.

The company designs and manufactures unmanned ground vehicles and robotics platforms for security, industrial, and other applications. Its portfolio includes modular robotics platforms, specialized patrol units, and the proprietary Microspot AI surveillance engine.

Micropolis' mission is to advance human-machine collaboration, applying robotics not only for automation but also for enhancing safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability in complex environments.

At the core of Micropolis' offering is the M-Platform, a modular autonomous architecture built from two components: the Mobility-Specific Platform (“MSP”) and the Application-Specific Pod (“ASP”).

The MSP includes custom suspension, drive-by-wire systems, and energy storage optimized for maneuverability. The ASP can be customized for different industries, enabling one robotic base to be adapted for law enforcement, logistics, or environmental use.

Supporting technologies such as the Micropolis Robotic Control Unit (“MRCU”) and Smart Power Distribution Unit (“SPDU”) provide reliability, energy efficiency, and seamless integration. These systems allow rapid reconfiguration, giving the company an edge in markets where flexibility and scalability are critical.

Micropolis has worked closely with Dubai Police and other government partners to develop its M-Patrol series. The M01 Patrol Unit is designed for open-road operations at speeds up to 47 km/h, with features such as license plate recognition, 360-degree AI vision, and autonomous navigation.

The M02 Patrol Unit, tested in 2025 at Dubai Expo City with Transguard Group and Dubai Police, operates at lower speeds in pedestrian-heavy environments.

It includes facial recognition, suspect tracking, and behavior analysis capabilities. Both units are designed for deployment in high-traffic or high-security urban settings.

Central to Micropolis' systems is Microspot, its proprietary AI analytics and surveillance software. Initially co-developed with Dubai Police, the engine provides facial recognition, license plate detection, and behavioral analysis through edge computing.

Microspot is embedded into The Patrol units distributed under the new agreement with Aerxio, making it a core part of Micropolis's expansion into Egypt and North Africa.

The ability to combine long-range mobility with AI-driven threat detection is expected to be attractive for both governmental and private-sector clients in the region.

Micropolis is positioned to benefit from government initiatives across the Gulf Cooperation Council and North Africa that encourage the adoption of robotics and AI technologies.

Programs such as the UAE's Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 have created frameworks supporting automation in public safety, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

The partnership with Aerxio complements Micropolis's existing collaborations with Dubai Police and sustainable urban development projects such as SEE Holding's Sustainable City 2.0.

By combining proprietary AI with customizable robotics, Micropolis is positioning itself as a promising investment opportunity at the intersection of automation, security, and smart infrastructure, a combination that may attract both government contracts and private partnerships across emerging and developed markets alike.