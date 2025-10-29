Delhi Pollution: Residents At 'Higher Stroke Risk'

PTI photo

New Delhi- As stroke cases rise across India, doctors have warned that Delhi's toxic air, high stress levels and inactive lifestyle could make its residents more vulnerable to stroke.

The concern was raised at a World Stroke Day forum organised by Mahajan Imaging and Labs, where experts called for greater awareness and early screening using AI-based health technologies.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Padma Shri awardee Dr MV Padma Srivastava, former Head of Neurology at AIIMS, New Delhi, said long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in Delhi, often 10 to 15 times above WHO safe limits, damages blood vessels and raises stroke risk, especially in people with diabetes or heart disease.

Citing findings based on a study published in the International Journal of Stroke, Dr Srivastava, who is also the Chairperson of Neurology at Paras Health, said India records nearly 1.5 million stroke cases every year, yet only one in four people has access to a hospital equipped to handle stroke emergencies.

Doctors at the forum noted that strokes are no longer confined to the elderly and urged a shift towards preventive, AI-enabled healthcare systems to reduce stroke burden across the country.

“The profile of stroke patients has changed. We are now seeing strokes in younger, otherwise healthy adults due to stress, poor sleep, hypertension and air pollution. Acting early with AI-driven diagnostics can make a real difference,” said Padma Shri awardee Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Managing Director of Mahajan Imaging and Labs.

Dr Mahajan added that new tools such as AI-based imaging and faster lab tests can help detect stroke risk early. He said AI-assisted CT and MRI scans can now detect tiny clots or blockages in the brain that might be missed otherwise.

Experts at the forum also said that routine screening for blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar should become part of annual health check-ups, especially for those with stressful jobs or a family history of stroke.